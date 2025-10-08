TNPSC Govt Job Alert: Assistant and ASO Posts Announced, Salary up to ₹1.15 Lakh
TNPSC has released a recruitment notification for 32 vacancies for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by November 5, 2025. Salary up to ₹1,15,700. Don’t miss this government job opportunity!
TNPSC has announced 32 vacancies for Assistant Section Officer and Assistant posts. Selected candidates will be appointed across Tamil Nadu. The application window is open from October 7 to November 5, 2025. Apply online through the official portal.
Open Positions
ASO (Secretariat): 22 posts, ₹36.4k-₹1.15L.
ASO (Finance): 3 posts, same salary.
Assistant (Secretariat): 5 posts, ₹20k-₹63.6k.
Assistant (Finance): 2 posts, same salary.
Education and Experience
ASO (Secretariat): Bachelor's degree + 5 yrs drafting experience.
ASO (Finance): Commerce/Econ/Stats degree + 5 yrs experience.
Assistant: Bachelor's + 3 yrs experience.
Fees and Registration
The maximum age limit for applicants is between 30 to 40 years, depending on the category—refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility. Application fees include ₹150 for registration and ₹100 for the exam. Fee waivers are available for PwBD, SC/ST, widows, and other eligible categories.
Written Exam
Selection is via written exam (Paper I & II) and certificate check. Apply online at the official website from October 7 to November 5, 2025. Exam is on December 21, 2025.