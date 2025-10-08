ICG Recruitment 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has opened Group C recruitment for 10th pass candidates. The last date to apply is November 11. Find out about the age limit, eligibility, selection process, and how to apply.

Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2025: If you are a 10th pass and looking for a government job, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has a great opportunity for you. ICG has announced new recruitment for Group-C in 2025, which includes vacancies like Motor Transport Driver and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). This is a special chance for candidates who want both a good salary and a government job.

Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: What is the age limit?

The age of candidates should be between 18 and 30 years, depending on the post. The age limit for Motor Transport Driver and MTS is 18 to 27 years, while for the Lascar (1st Class) post, applications can be made up to 30 years of age. Relaxation for reserved categories is available as per government rules.

ICG Group C Vacancy: What is the salary?

Candidates will receive a salary under Group-C, Pay Level 02. This is a fantastic opportunity for those who want a government job and a good salary in a short time.

What are the necessary qualifications for Coast Guard recruitment?

All candidates must have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board.

For Motor Transport Driver, a heavy and light motor vehicle license with at least 2 years of driving experience is required.

For other posts, a minimum of 2 years of experience in the relevant field is required.

For the Lascar 1st Class post, 3 years of experience in boat handling is necessary.

What will the selection process include?

The selection of candidates will be done in several stages, which include-

Document Verification

Written Examination

Skill/Trade Test

Final selection based on the merit list

How to apply for ICG Recruitment 2025?

The application has to be submitted offline.

Download the form from the official notification and print it.

Fill in all the information in the form in Hindi or English.

Attach a recent passport-sized photograph.

Attach self-attested copies of all necessary documents, such as age proof, educational certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), ID proof, and two passport photos.

Attach a postal stamp of ₹50 with the form.

Send the completed form to the address below-

The Commander, Coast Guard Region (A&N),

Post Box No. 716, Haddo (PO),

Port Blair- 744102,

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

This recruitment is an easy and reliable way for 10th pass candidates to get a government job. As an MTS or driver, you will gain experience and also receive a salary. Additionally, you will get the opportunity to work in a prestigious organization like the Indian Coast Guard.