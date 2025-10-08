Curious about IAS and IPS salaries in India? Learn about IAS in-hand salary, IPS perks, starting pay, officer allowances, pensions, and luxury facilities. Understand the UPSC salary structure and civil services benefits today.

IPS, IAS Salary: IAS and IPS are among the most prestigious government jobs in the country. Candidates who secure top ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Exam become IAS officers, while IPS follows right after. These officers play a very important role in the administration and police departments. Many people wonder how much an IAS or IPS officer's salary is and what facilities they receive. Let's find out.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who and how is the salary of IAS and IPS decided?

The Pay Commission is responsible for determining the salary of any government employee in the Government of India. The government forms committees from time to time that decide the salary based on inflation, job responsibilities, and seniority. Currently, the 7th Pay Commission is in effect in the country.

What is the starting salary of an IAS and IPS officer?

According to the 7th Pay Commission, the basic salary of a new IAS or IPS officer is ₹56,100 per month. However, this is just the basic pay. In addition, they also receive TA, DA, HRA, mobile allowance, and other facilities. In total, the in-hand salary of a new officer is approximately ₹1 lakh per month.

How does the salary of IAS and IPS increase?

As an officer gets promoted and their responsibilities increase, their salary also increases. The top rank for an IAS officer is Cabinet Secretary, where the basic salary can be up to ₹2.5 lakh per month. Generally, the basic salary of IAS and IPS officers ranges from ₹56,100 to ₹2,25,000, with allowances provided separately.

What facilities do IAS and IPS officers get?

Besides salary, IAS and IPS officers also receive several luxury facilities, including:

Government bungalow or house

Car and driver

House help and cook

Limited petrol

Security

When posted in smaller districts, the largest bungalow is often allotted to the IAS officer.

Pension and retirement benefits for IAS and IPS officers

IAS and IPS officers receive a pension after retirement. Previously, this was provided directly, but now officers who invest in the New Pension Scheme receive a pension based on their investment after retirement. IAS and IPS officers not only gain respect and responsibility but also a secure career with a good salary and facilities.