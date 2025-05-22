The world's most and least fulfilling jobs, according to research
A study by scientists at the University of Tartu, Estonia, involving 59,000 people, revealed that jobs that offer a sense of purpose and accomplishment bring happiness. Let's find out which jobs are satisfying and which ones are not.
| Published : May 22 2025, 10:12 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Getty
Scientists' study on jobs
Scientists at the University of Tartu, Estonia, studied which jobs satisfy people and which do not. With the help of the Estonian Biobank, they analyzed data from nearly 59,000 people from 263 different jobs.
26
Image Credit : Getty
Is your job boring?
Many people find their jobs boring and feel forced to do them. But some enjoy their work. Scientists have now discovered which jobs are satisfying and which are not.
36
Image Credit : Getty
Which job is satisfying?
According to this study, employees who have a goal and a sense of accomplishment are very happy. Researchers say that those in religious service are also more satisfied.
46
Image Credit : FREEPIK
The most unsatisfying job
In contrast, people are less satisfied in jobs with more controls, less freedom, and more pressure of responsibilities. Security guards, hotel staff, salespeople, and survey interviewers are among the unsatisfying jobs.
56
Image Credit : Getty
No satisfaction with money, respect
Another interesting thing revealed in the study is that job prestige or high salary does not satisfy many people. True happiness comes from a sense of accomplishment.
66
Image Credit : Getty
More happiness among self-employed
According to experts, self-employed people are happier. This research was conducted in Estonia, but the results are not limited to Estonia alone. It has a global relevance.
Top Stories