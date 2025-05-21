NEET UG 2025 MBBS Admission: The wait for NEET UG 2025 results is about to end. Find out the expected cutoff scores for top medical colleges and whether your score will secure you a seat in your desired college.

NEET Result 2025, MBBS Admission: Millions of medical students across the country are eagerly awaiting the NEET UG 2025 results. Students who appeared for the exam on May 4, 2025, are now eager to know the expected cutoff scores for MBBS seats in top government medical colleges like AIIMS, JIPMER, and MAMC. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the results are expected to be announced by June 14, 2025.

Expected Cutoff for NEET UG 2025

The NEET exam consists of 720 marks, covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Seats in government medical colleges are limited, resulting in high cutoffs every year. Aspiring students must understand the expected marks required for admission to various colleges.

Expected Marks for Government Medical College Admission in NEET 2025

Based on previous years' trends, the expected cutoff for general category (UR) students in government medical colleges is 610 to 630+. For OBC and EWS categories, it's 600 to 620+, for SC 500 to 530, and for ST 420 to 490.

Expected Cutoff for Top Medical Colleges

AIIMS Delhi: 680 to 720

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Delhi: 660 to 680

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow: 640 to 670

Securing a seat in these prestigious colleges requires exceptionally high scores, especially for institutions like AIIMS and JIPMER, which admit only top scorers.

Will Your Score Secure MBBS Admission in a Government College?

650 to 700 NEET Score: High chances of securing a seat in top colleges like AIIMS, JIPMER, and MAMC through the All India Quota (AIQ).

High chances of securing a seat in top colleges like AIIMS, JIPMER, and MAMC through the All India Quota (AIQ). 620 to 650 NEET Score: Good chances of admission in most government colleges through AIQ and state quota.

Good chances of admission in most government colleges through AIQ and state quota. 580 to 620 NEET Score: Possibilities of getting a seat in government colleges of some states or lower-ranked medical colleges.

Possibilities of getting a seat in government colleges of some states or lower-ranked medical colleges. 500 to 580 NEET Score: Chances for SC/ST/OBC students through the state quota. General category students might also have opportunities in some states.

Chances for SC/ST/OBC students through the state quota. General category students might also have opportunities in some states. Below 450 NEET Score: Securing a seat in a government college is highly unlikely. Private or deemed universities are the primary options.

Two Types of NEET UG Cutoffs

Qualifying Cutoff: The minimum score required to participate in counseling. In 2024, it was 720-162 for the general category and 161-127 for OBC/SC/ST.

NEET UG Admission Cutoff: A much higher score than the qualifying cutoff is needed for admission to government colleges. Generally, 600-650+ is required for the general category.

Does NEET UG Cutoff Depend on Exam Difficulty?

Yes, an easier NEET paper leads to a higher cutoff. In 2024, the paper was relatively easy, resulting in a cutoff of 600-650. Limited government MBBS seats create intense competition. State quota cutoffs are sometimes lower than AIQ. For instance, the general category state quota cutoff in Karnataka was around 500-550. A 650+ score in NEET 2025 offers excellent chances for admission to top medical colleges. Even with a slightly lower score, opportunities exist through state quotas and reserved categories.