Telangana Govt Offers Free Coaching with Stipend for Competitive Exams; Read More
Telangana youth have a great opportunity! The government is funding coaching and providing a stipend for government job preparation. Learn how to apply.
1 Min read
Image Credit : gemini
Bumper Offer for Telangana Youth
The Telangana government is helping degree holders seeking government jobs by providing free coaching and financial aid through the Telangana BC Study Circles.
Image Credit : Getty
Free Coaching for Telangana Students
BC, SC, and ST degree holders can apply for free coaching at BC Study Circles. The 150-day coaching programme covers Group 1, 2, 3, 4, RRB, SSC, and Banking exams.
Image Credit : Getty
Important Dates
Application start date: July 16, 2025;
Last date: August 11, 2025;
Selection list: August 14, 2025;
Certificate verification: August 18-21;
Coaching starts: August 25, 2025.
Image Credit : Getty
Eligibility
Applicants must have completed a degree to apply for free coaching at Telangana BC Study Circles. Higher degree percentages increase selection chances.
Image Credit : ANI
Other Eligibility
Annual income limits: Rural - ₹1.5 lakhs, Urban - ₹2 lakhs. Seat reservations: BC-75%, SC-15%, ST-5%, Others-5%. Special quota for women and disabled. Previous BC Study Circle coaching disqualifies.
Image Credit : Gemini
Monthly Stipend
A monthly stipend of ₹1000 is provided for five months, totaling ₹5000. Maintaining 75% monthly attendance is mandatory to receive the stipend.
Image Credit : GEMINI AI
Selection Process
Selection is merit-based, prioritizing higher degree percentages. For more info, visit http://tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in or call TGBCESDTC, Hyderabad at 040-24071178.
