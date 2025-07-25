The last date to apply for IGNOU's July 2025 session is July 31st. Students can apply for UG, PG, PhD, and other online/distance learning courses at ignou.ac.in. Current IGNOU students can also re-register until July 31st.

IGNOU Admission 2025: The last date for applying online for the IGNOU July 2025 session is July 31, 2025. Students who are interested in taking admission in distance or online learning courses of UG, PG, PhD, and more can submit the application by visiting the official website ignou.ac.in within the stipulated dates. Students who are already studying from IGNOU also have a chance to re-register till July 31.

IGNOU Admission

IGNOU provides admission in both online and distance courses. Along with this, Overseas Students (SAARC, Non-SAARC and FSRI, and NRI) can also fill the online form for admission within the prescribed dates.

IGNOU Application Process

For admission in IGNOU, students can fill the online form themselves. Here are essential steps you can follow to fill the form:

Step 1: To fill IGNOU Admission July 2025 Application Form, visit the official website ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, go to the announcement and click on the link related to the application.

Step 3: Click on the Registration link and register by filling in the requested details.

Step 4: After registration, candidates can fill other details and complete the form.

Step 5: The candidates need to deposit the prescribed fee as per the course and take a printout of the form and keep it safe

IGNOU Application Fee

After completing the application process, some students may wish to withdraw their admission. To accommodate such cases, IGNOU provides a facility for candidates to withdraw their application within a specified period. The amount refunded depends on how many days have passed since the admission was confirmed, with a certain portion of the fee being deducted accordingly. For detailed information regarding the withdrawal policy and refund rules, candidates are advised to visit the official IGNOU website.