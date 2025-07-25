The NEET UG 2025 counselling registration is open until July 28, 2025. Qualified candidates seeking MBBS or BDS admission must register on mcc.nic.in by following the prescribed steps.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The registration process for NEET UG counselling is currently ongoing. Candidates who have qualified NEET and want to take admission in MBBS or BDS course, can apply for counselling till July 28, 2025. All the candidates are advised to complete the counselling process before the last date.

NEET UG Counselling: How to Apply

To get admission in MBBS or BDS course, students must follow the following steps.

Step 1: To apply for registration in NEET UG counselling, visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the home page of the website and click on the registration link.

Step 3: Enter the required information to register.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling Seats

Around 604 government MBBS seats have been added for admission in MBBS programme. Apart from this, various seats are also reserved in AIIMS as per the new seat matrix, which includes a total of 150 seats in Jodhpur, 132 seats in Delhi, 125 seats in Mangalgiri, 125 seats in Patna, 125 seats in Rishikesh, 125 seats in Kalyani, 125 seats in Raipur, 125 seats in Bhopal, 125 seats in Devgarh, 125 seats in Nagpur, 125 seats in Bhubaneswar, 125 seats in Gorakhpur, 100 seats in Guwahati, 100 seats in Rae Bareli, 100 seats in Bilaspur, 100 seats in Jammu, 100 seats in Bathinda, 100 seats in Hyderabad, 100 seats in Rajkot and 100 seats in Madurai.