Image Credit : Asianet News

The use of drones has become an essential part of modern film-making, television production, and advertising, offering stunning aerial visuals and innovative camera angles that were once impossible to capture. To meet the growing demand for skilled drone operators, the Tamil Nadu Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII-TN) is organising a “Media Drone Training” programme in Chennai from November 18 to 20. This specialised training will provide participants with practical knowledge of drone technology, flight operations, and cinematography, helping them build valuable skills for careers in media, entertainment, and creative industries.