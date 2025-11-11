Tamil Nadu Govt’s Drone Training 2025: Apply Now for a Certified Course in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Govt’s Drone Training from Nov 18–20 in Chennai offers hands-on learning in drone tech and cinematography. Open to students after 10th grade, the course includes a government-approved certificate.
The use of drones has become an essential part of modern film-making, television production, and advertising, offering stunning aerial visuals and innovative camera angles that were once impossible to capture. To meet the growing demand for skilled drone operators, the Tamil Nadu Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII-TN) is organising a “Media Drone Training” programme in Chennai from November 18 to 20. This specialised training will provide participants with practical knowledge of drone technology, flight operations, and cinematography, helping them build valuable skills for careers in media, entertainment, and creative industries.
New job opportunities await
This three-day intensive course offers comprehensive training in drone technology, aerial photography, FPV cinematography, DGCA regulations, and operational safety. Participants will gain both theoretical and practical experience to master the art of drone flying and filming. After completion, graduates will receive a government-approved certificate and can pursue career opportunities as drone pilots in the film, television, advertising, marketing, and media production industries.
How to apply
Information on government financial aid will be provided during the course. Eligibility criteria include being at least 18 years old, having passed the 10th standard, and possessing basic computer skills. Interested candidates can apply by booking at www.editn.in or by calling 9360221280. Participants will receive a government-approved certificate upon successful completion of the training.