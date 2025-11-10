India’s booming BFSI sector is set to create 2.5 lakh new jobs by 2030! From digital banking to fintech, here’s what qualifications, skills, and hiring models you need to know to land your dream job in this fast-growing industry.

By Dr Chetana B.S.: For most of Indian graduates, job in Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector is aspirational and offers a rewarding career path which gives stability, growth and respectful life. BFSI sector is one of the significant contributor of economic growth of the country offering opportunities to young talent of the country. Motilal Financial Services reported that market capital of BFSI sector of India surged by 50 times - from ₹1.8trillion in 2005 to ₹91 trillion in 2025. This strong growth rate is also translating into expanding job roles from traditional branch banking to digital banking, fintech, risk and compliance, sales and relationship, wealth management, insurance underwriting, customer service operations, etc.

According to Adecco India report, BFSI hiring is projected to increase by 8.7% in 2026 and reach around 10% by 2030- indicating around 2,50,000 permanent job generation by 2030. The job opportunities are largely aligned to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Hence it is very important for the parents and young graduates to know, what kind of job roles are available, how to apply and how to build required skills and get hired in BFSI sector.

Qualification, skillsets and Mindset required for BFSI entry level jobs

Qualification and Age:

1. A minimum of 3-year bachelor’s degree in any discipline from UGC approved University is must for officer role.

2. For specialist role in IT, risks and analytics, additional certification and master degree will help.

3. Age limit varies between 20 to 30 years depending on the company and role. People from SC/ST, OBC, PwBD category get relaxation up to 10 years in public sector organisations as per the policy.

Key Skills Expected:

1. Good communication skill: Most of the interaction and customer servicing happens in local language and hence candidates should confidently speak and convey ideas with clarity and courtesy. English is essential for documentation, digital communications, emails, etc. candidates should understand and respond appropriately in English in formal communication and while interacting with customers.

2. Basic digital literacy: Understanding basic digital tools and applications, fundamental data interpretation tools, cyber awareness

3. Customer service orientation

4. Adaptability and learning mindset: Sector is evolving rapidly and those who believe in continuous learning will win.

How Banks hire fresh graduates?

To fill the vacancies at different career levels of BFSI, multiple models are followed. Each model serves a specific purpose and rational.

Model Purpose Rationale 1. Direct recruitment Large scale intake for clerical and officer positions Cost effective, Standardised and transparent 2. Hire-Train-Deploy To fill the skill gap and make them job ready from day one of the appointment Cost effective, skilled work force building – Emphasis is more on tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4 cities 3. Lateral hiring Experts in niche area like IT, cyber security, risk, economist, analytics, etc To build strategic capability 4. Internship/Contract/ Apprenticeship To get short term manpower for projects Flexibility and cost efficient

Direct recruitment

Public Sector Banks, State Bank of India and Regional Rural Banks conduct entry level qualifying exams through Common Exams:

A. Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS): The calendar of qualifying exams are released time to time in the website (ibps) for graduates and final year graduates. The candidates who successfully clear entrance exam will have mains, document verification, medical examinations and sometimes personal interview depending on the role. There are four categories of IBPS exams conducted viz: IBPS PO/MT (Probationary Officer/Management Trainee), IBPS Clerk (Customer Service Associate), IBPS SO (Specialist Officer) and IBPS RRB (Officer Scale I/II/III & Clerk)

State Bank of India: SBI jobs are most coveted and demanded job in India. Current Openings - Careers

Direct application: Candidates can directly visit respective bank website and apply for the positions. Example:

a. IDFC First: Join IDFC FIRST Bank: Build a World-Class Bank with Us

b. Bajaj Finance Limited – Careers

c. Policybazaar (Insurtech) – Careers

d. L&T Finance Holdings – Careers

e. New India Assurance Company Ltd. – Recruitment updates

Hire, train and deploy model

In this model, BFSI company will have tie up with training institutions like Manipal Academy of BFSI- a unit of UNext, NIIT, IFBI, TimesPro, etc. Once the candidates are selected through two stages of selection, training will be conducted for the recruited job roles and deployed only after completing the training program. Two stages of selection process are:

a. The cognitive ability test which comprises of Logical reasoning, verbal ability and numerical ability

b. Group Discussion or interview process.

Sample links are provided for interested candidate to apply and seek information about the program, campus, training fees, reimbursement process, stipend, salary package, etc.

Lateral entry / specialized hiring

The mid-career professionals or specialists are hired through lateral recruitment, for a specialised role where experience in any industry is considered.

Internship/Contract/ Apprenticeship

The apprenticeship or contract roles under the Apprentices Act are offered to fresh graduates as a stepping-stone into full-time roles. Some BFSI companies are also hiring candidates for temporary period under PM Internship Program 2025.

How to prepare for BFSI jobs?

Browse websites and career sites of BFSI companies.

Read economic news, annual reports of companies and build financial literacy

Complete certificate courses and short term BFSI courses which are available on YouTube, Coursera, LinkedIn learning, etc on digital banking, risk management etc.

Apply for internship, campus projects etc while studying in final year graduation

Join social media groups, BFSI webinars and connect with BFSI Professionals.

Practice aptitude test, take mock test available. Watch interview common questions, sample answers and tips available on the internet.

Certification from NISM, IRDA and NCFM will add value in interview process.

Improve communication skill and soft skills.

As the branches of BFSI are expanding to every corner of the country, the sector welcomes who are continuous learner and are ready to grow along with it. BFSI career is a pathway to purpose, progress and professional pride.

Dr. Chetana B.S. is an expert in learning design and assessment strategies, she combines academic insight with industry experience to develop future-ready professionals for the banking and financial services sector. Her work focuses on creating meaningful learning experiences that connect education with employability. Currently she is working as an Associate Professor and Dean Research and Content at Manipal Academy of BFSI.

Manipal Academy of BFSI is a premier training institution that has successfully trained over two lakh officers across leading banks and insurance companies in India, contributing significantly to the professional development of the BFSI sector.