CCRH Recruitment 2025 is offering 90 central government jobs for 10th and 12th pass candidates. Apply for Clerk and Driver posts with salaries up to ₹1,77,500. Last date to apply is November 26.

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), under the Central Government, has released a notification to fill various vacant posts in its offices across the country. A total of 90 vacancies have been announced. These jobs will be located at different CCRH centers throughout India. Applications open on November 5, 2025, and close on November 26, 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Various Posts and Salary Details at CCRH!

This notification includes several positions for which candidates with educational qualifications ranging from 10th standard to a medical degree (MD) can apply. Importantly, posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Driver are available for those with 10th and 12th-grade qualifications. Below are the details of the Central Government job opportunities you provided:

A total of 81 vacancies are to be filled for various posts in the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH).

• There are 27 vacancies for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post and 2 vacancies for the Driver post. Candidates who have passed 8th to 12th standard can apply for these positions, with a monthly salary ranging from ₹19,900/- to ₹63,200/-.

• The highest number of vacancies are for the Medical Laboratory Technologist post with 28 positions, and the Research Officer (Homeopathy) post with 12 positions. The Research Officer post requires an MD in Homeopathy, with a maximum salary of up to ₹1,77,500/-.

• Other technical posts like Pharmacist (3 vacancies) and Staff Nurse (9 vacancies) have also been announced with a good salary range, requiring a 12th-grade pass and a Diploma or B.Sc. in Nursing.

High Salary for Minimum Educational Qualifications!

• For the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post, a 12th-grade pass is required, along with a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on a computer. This post offers a monthly salary from ₹19,900/- to ₹63,200/-.

• For the Driver post, a Middle School pass from a recognized school, a heavy and light vehicle driving license, and two years of experience are required. The salary for this post is also set between ₹19,900/- and ₹63,200/-.

Application Method and Selection Process!

Applicants can apply online only through the official CCRH website: https://ccrhindia.ayush.gov.in/.

• Selection Process: Candidates will be selected through a Computer Based Test and an Interview.

Application Fee:

o For Research Officer post: ₹1,000/- for UR, OBC, EWS categories. No fee for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Women.

o For other posts: ₹500/- for UR, OBC, EWS categories. No fee for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Women.

• Age Relaxation: Age relaxation is provided as per government rules: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, and 10 to 15 years for persons with disabilities (PwD).

Eligible youth looking for a central government job are advised to apply quickly without waiting for the last day.