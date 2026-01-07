Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2026: 10 Life Mantras to Inspire the Youth
Image Credit : twitter
10 Life Lessons of Swami Vivekananda
- Good company can lift you up or bring you down, so choose wisely.
- If you don't face problems, you might be on the wrong path. Become stronger through struggle.
Image Credit : Getty
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2026 Quotes
- Education builds character. Habits shape character, so embrace discipline.
- Belief in yourself and God is the secret to greatness. Reject weakness; strength is life.
Image Credit : Getty
Life Lessons of Swami Vivekananda
- We are what we think. Positive thoughts can change your life.
- Serving humanity is the greatest religion. Do good for others, and your heart will be pure.
Image Credit : Getty
Precious Thoughts of Swami Vivekananda
- Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached. Consistent effort makes the impossible possible.
- Play football to understand the Gita. Weakness is an obstacle; a strong body builds a strong mind.
Image Credit : Getty
Swami Vivekananda Life Lessons
- Grow from the inside out. No one can teach you; your soul is the only teacher.
- Give me 100 youth, and I will change the world. The youth are the nation's foundation.
