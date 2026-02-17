Worried about losing your job? Learn these AI courses offered by government for FREE
AI courses: With the rise of AI, jobs are at risk. It's become essential for employees to upgrade their skills. That's why the central government is offering free Artificial Intelligence courses to employees and students.
AI and Machine Learning with Python
This course covers AI and machine learning fundamentals. Learn data analysis, visualization, linear algebra, and optimization with Python. Get hands-on experience with real-time data.
Using AI in Cricket Analytics
Great for sports analytics fans. Learn cricket data collection, prep, performance metrics like strike rate, and creating charts with Python. See how AI simplifies complex stats.
AI Course for Teachers
This course is for teachers. Learn to use AI for curriculum planning, creating online assessments, personalizing student learning, and boosting classroom productivity with AI tools.
AI for Science Students – Physics, Chemistry, Accounting
Three courses: AI in Physics (solve problems with ML), AI in Chemistry (molecular prediction), and AI in Accounting (automation, fraud detection). All offer hands-on experience.
How to Register?
All courses are free on the SWAYAM portal. Visit the site, search for a course, and enroll. You'll get a certificate upon completion, adding value to your resume. Great chance!
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.