5 Tricky UPSC Interview Questions That Test Logic and Presence of Mind
UPSC Interview Tricky Questions highlight how the panel tests candidates’ logic and basic knowledge. Read 5 thought-provoking UPSC interview questions and answers that seem simple but challenge your thinking.
Question: What are multiplication tables called in Hindi?
Answer: They're called 'Pahada.' The best way to teach them is to ensure kids understand multiplication and addition, so they can recreate the tables if they forget.
Question: Who has the authority to create a new district?
Answer: The state government has the power to create a new district in India. This falls under its administrative authority to meet needs like population and development.
Question: Why do hands turn red after applying henna?
Answer: Henna has a natural chemical called Lawsone. It reacts with the keratin protein in your skin, which is what creates the reddish-brown stain on your hands.
Question: What is a GI tag and why is it given?
Answer: GI stands for Geographical Indication. It's given to products from a specific region, like Darjeeling tea, to protect their authenticity and prevent fakes.
Question: What is the difference between a jungle and a forest?
Answer: A forest can be a government-notified area, sometimes planted by humans. A jungle is a wild, naturally grown, and dense part of a forest.
