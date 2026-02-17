Salim Khan ascended to legendary fame as a member of the renowned screenplay pair Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar. Together, they revolutionised Bollywood narrative and produced some of the most memorable films in Indian cinema history.

Their biggest hits include:

Sholay

Deewaar

Zanjeer

Trishul

Don

These films helped develop Amitabh Bachchan's "angry young man" character and revolutionised commercial Hindi cinema in the 1970s.