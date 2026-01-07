National Youth Day 2026 will be celebrated on January 12 to mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. Find inspiring essays, speeches, and motivational quotes for school and college events to motivate and empower today’s youth.

National Youth Day 2026: Every year on January 12, National Youth Day is celebrated across the country on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda was a great saint and thinker. Vivekananda described the youth as the nation's greatest strength and showed them the path of self-confidence, hard work, and service. Today, when India is a country with a young population, his ideas become even more relevant. National Youth Day is an opportunity to raise awareness among the youth, give them a positive direction, and strengthen their role in nation-building. On this day, competitions like essays, speeches, and slogans are organized by schools, colleges, and various institutions. If you are also participating in an essay competition on National Youth Day 2026, get ideas for short and long National Youth Day essays, speeches, and also read the precious words of Swami Vivekananda from here.

Essay on National Youth Day

National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12, on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. In 1984, PM Indira Gandhi declared it as Youth Inspiration Day. Vivekananda always said that youth are the greatest storehouse of power. His Chicago speech brought pride to all of India. The youth are the backbone of the nation. Today, about 65% of India's population is young. It is their responsibility to face challenges like unemployment and climate change. Vivekananda's message is simple: "Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached." Through discipline, service, and hard work, youth can become self-reliant. Start startups, save the environment, and lend a hand in social service. Youth festivals are organized in many cities of the country. The future of schemes like Digital India and Make in India is also in the hands of the youth. Adopting Vivekananda's thinking and serving the country is the real inspiration.

2-Minute Speech on National Youth Day

Honourable guests, teachers, and dear young friends,

Greetings!

Today, on National Youth Day, we pay homage to Swami Vivekananda. He had said, "Give me 100 energetic youth, and I shall transform the world." Friends, this power is within us. You are the future of India.

Every obstacle can be overcome with hard work and self-confidence. Don't run from problems, face them. Serving others makes life successful. It is our responsibility to contribute to the environment, education, and startups. The youth in Bhopal and other cities are setting an example of change.

Let's adopt Vivekananda's thinking and make our country strong.

Hail Swami Vivekananda! Hail Mother India!

Precious Words of Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day 2026