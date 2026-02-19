Learn AI and Become a High-Salary Pro! Google Launches 7 New Courses, Full Details Here
Google AI Professional Certificate: Google has launched an AI Program in India. Sundar Pichai announced 7 new AI courses, from AI Fundamentals to Data Analysis. Learn about the fees, benefits, and 7-day free trial.
New Google Professional Certificate Program for learning AI has started
In the fast-paced world of AI, skills are key. Sundar Pichai announced Google's AI Professional Certificate Program in New Delhi, launching 7 new courses to boost AI skills.
What is the India-America Connect Initiative?
Sundar Pichai said this initiative will boost AI connectivity via a new sub-sea cable. He stressed that skilling is as vital as infrastructure for AI, leading to this program.
Google AI Professional Certificate Program: What's Special?
Google launched 7 AI courses: AI Fundamentals, AI for Brainstorming, AI for Research, AI for Writing, AI for Content Creation, and AI for Data Analysis for practical skills.
5 Key Features of These Courses
Key features: Gain leadership skills, earn a Google AI credential, learn from experts, get hands-on training with 20+ use cases, and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
Why is this step important for youth and professionals?
India is becoming an AI talent hub with high demand for AI skills. This Google program offers opportunities for students, freelancers, and professionals across various sectors.
