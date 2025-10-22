Image Credit : Getty

The Staff Selection Commission has released a recruitment notification for 05 Young Professional (General) posts.

Educational Qualifications

Must have a degree from a university/educational institution recognized by the Central or State Governments.

Must have completed a 1-year diploma in basic computer courses (software). (To be proficient in MS Office)

Must have at least six months of work experience in Central or State Government organizations.

Age Limit

The candidates must be 21 to 35 years old.