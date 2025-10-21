The Kerala State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications has invited applications for the post of Editorial Assistant for its online edition. Eligible candidates can apply until October 30.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications has officially invited applications from qualified candidates for the position of Editorial Assistant, with one vacancy available for its online edition. This appointment will be made through a competitive selection process comprising a written test followed by a personal interview. Eligible applicants who possess the required qualifications and skills are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to contribute to the esteemed institute’s digital publishing efforts.

Eligibility

Qualifications: Candidates must hold a first or second-class postgraduate degree in Malayalam or English. Additionally, a minimum of two years’ work experience in the editorial, academic, or research fields is required. Experience with publications in online or print media is highly desirable. Proficiency in translation between Malayalam and English—both from Malayalam to English and vice versa—is essential.

Age Limit: Applicants should be between 21 and 36 years of age.

Application Last Date

Applications, along with a detailed biodata, should be submitted either by post or email. Postal applications must be sent to the State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications, Jawahar Sahakarana Bhavan, 10th Floor, DPI Junction, Thycaud P.O, Thiruvananthapuram – 695014. Alternatively, applicants can email their documents to directors.siep@kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 30.