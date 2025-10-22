RRB NTPC Graduate Jobs 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the application process for NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply until November 20, 2025. Learn about eligibility, fees, and more.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online application process for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2026. Applications for the recruitment have started today, i.e., October 21, 2025, and the last date to apply is November 20, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official RRB website. Know the vacancy, eligibility, selection process, fees, and easy way to apply for this recruitment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Schedule

Application start date: October 21, 2025

Last date to apply: November 20, 2025

Last date to pay fees: November 22, 2025

Application modification window: November 23 to December 2, 2025

RRB NTPC Vacancy Details

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 161 posts

Station Master – 615 posts

Goods Train Manager – 3416 posts

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – 921 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 638 posts

Traffic Assistant – 59 posts

In total, vacancies have been announced for 5810 posts.

RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancy: What are the required qualifications and age limit?

Complete information related to the educational qualifications and age limit of the candidates is given in the detailed notification of RRB. Generally, candidates who have passed graduation from a recognized university can apply for these posts. However, the eligibility criteria vary for different posts in the announced vacancies. Therefore, it is essential to read the detailed notification before applying.

What is the selection process?

In this recruitment process, the final selection will be made through several stages of examination. Which includes-

First stage: CBT (Computer Based Test)

Second stage: CBT (Second Level)

Third stage: Typing Skill Test, Aptitude Test (as per post)

Final stage: Document Verification and Medical Exam

There will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. The selection will be based entirely on merit.

How much is the application fee?

For General candidates: ₹500

For SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, EBC candidates: ₹250

The fee can be paid only in online mode.

How to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment?

Go to the official website of RRB.

Click on the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 link on the homepage.

Register and log in when the new page opens.

Fill out the application form and pay the fee.

After submitting, download the form.

Take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference.

This is a great opportunity for candidates who want to build a career in the railways. For complete information and a detailed notification, candidates can visit the official website of RRB. The direct link to apply and the official notification is also given below.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 Direct Link to Apply

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 Detailed Notification Link