Short-term courses after 12th to get hired fast and earn well
Looking for jobs after 12th? Explore short-term courses (3-12 months) offering ₹3-7 lakh annual salaries. Best options for Arts, Commerce, and Science students.
| Published : May 17 2025, 09:28 AM
1 Min read
19
Image Credit : Getty
What to do after 12th
Confused about what to do after 12th? Many students face this dilemma. Explore short-term courses for quick job opportunities.
29
Image Credit : Getty
Fast-track career options after 12th
Good news! Short-term professional courses offer a fast track to jobs after 12th.
39
Image Credit : Getty
Why choose short-term courses?
Industry-oriented, skill-focused courses prepare you for jobs in 3-12 months, regardless of your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).
49
Image Credit : Getty
Low fees and time-saving
These courses are affordable, save time, and offer a quick career start.
59
Image Credit : Getty
Which short-term courses to choose?
Popular choices include Digital Marketing, Web Designing, Foreign Languages, Fashion Designing, Hotel Management, and more.
69
Image Credit : Getty
3 months to 1 year duration, salary up to 7 lakhs
Course duration ranges from 3 months to 1 year, with potential salaries from ₹2 to ₹7 lakhs per annum, without a degree.
79
Image Credit : Getty
Where to find jobs?
These courses open doors to industries like Digital Media, Healthcare, IT, Hospitality, Fashion, Finance, and Education.
89
Image Credit : Getty
Choosing short-term courses after 12th
Identify your interests and career goals, choose accredited institutions, check placement support, and compare online/offline modes.
99
Image Credit : Getty
Short-term courses: A smart career option
Short-term courses are a smart, time-efficient, and cost-effective way to launch a career with good salary potential after 12th.
