Who is Dr Ajay Kumar UPSC New Chairman: The Indian government has appointed former Defence Secretary and retired 1985-batch IAS officer Dr Ajay Kumar as the new Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). His appointment, made by President Droupadi Murmu, will take effect after Preeti Sudan's term ends on April 29th. Learn more about the education and career of the new UPSC Chairman, Ajay Kumar.

Who is Dr Ajay Kumar? Service Background

Dr Ajay Kumar is a 1985-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre. He has held several key positions in the Indian government and the Kerala government, including District Collector, Managing Director of Keltron, and Principal Secretary of the Department of Information Technology.

Key Decisions Made by Ajay Kumar as Defence Secretary

Ajay Kumar served as India's Defence Secretary from August 23, 2019, to October 31, 2022. During this time, he spearheaded key defence reforms such as the 'Agnipath Scheme,' the 'Agniveer recruitment process,' the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, and the corporatization of ordnance factories.

Ajay Kumar's Key Role in Digital India

Dr Ajay Kumar played a crucial role in the execution of 'Digital India' projects like UPI, Aadhaar, myGov, and the Government e-Marketplace while holding senior positions in the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Ajay Kumar's Impressive Educational Qualifications

Dr Ajay Kumar holds a BTech degree from IIT Kanpur. He then earned an MS in Applied Economics and a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, USA, which he completed in just three years.

What will be Ajay Kumar's Role in UPSC?

UPSC is India's premier recruitment agency, conducting examinations for various civil services, including IAS, IPS, and IFS. As Chairman, Dr Kumar's term will be for six years or until he reaches the age of 65, whichever comes first. Currently, two member positions are vacant in the commission.

Why is his appointment as UPSC Chairman significant?

Dr Ajay Kumar's appointment is expected to bring an experienced and strategic approach to the UPSC. His technical expertise, administrative experience, and reformist approach are expected to further enhance the transparency and efficiency of the UPSC.