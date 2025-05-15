Aarav Malhotra from Greater Noida achieved a historic perfect score of 500/500 in the CBSE Class 10 board exams. Scoring 100 marks in every subject, he proved that hard work and smart study can lead to outstanding results.

CBSE Class 10 Topper Aarav Malhotra Success Story: In the CBSE 10th board exams of 2025, a student from Greater Noida (West) achieved a remarkable feat. 15-year-old Aarav Malhotra secured a perfect score of 500 out of 500, demonstrating the power of hard work, dedication, and smart studying. In India, exams are not just an academic process; they are a significant emotional event for students and their families. Year after year, children participate in a continuous race, from school exams to competitive exams, where they have to prove themselves at every step. Sometimes it's the worry of college admissions, and sometimes it's the preparation for getting a job. In such a scenario, when a child performs well, not only their family but the entire society celebrates that success like a festival. Learn about Aarav Malhotra, the CBSE 10th board exam 2025 topper.

Aarav Malhotra scored 100 out of 100 in every subject

Aarav scored 100 out of 100 in every subject, whether it was Math, Science, English, French, or even his additional subject, Artificial Intelligence. Although he received 98 marks in Social Science, under CBSE's best-of-five system, his overall score became a perfect 500/500.

Who is Aarav Malhotra, the CBSC Board 10th Topper?

By achieving a perfect score in the CBSC Board 10th exams, Aarav has become a symbol of talent and hard work, not just in Greater Noida but across the entire country. Aarav is a student of Delhi Public School, Knowledge Park-V, Greater Noida (West), NCR. He excels not only in academics but also actively participates in co-curricular activities. It's a matter of pride for the school as well.

CBSC Board 10th Topper Aarav Malhotra also scored a perfect 100 in AI

Most notably, Aarav chose the challenging and new subject of Artificial Intelligence as an additional subject and scored 100 out of 100 in it. This shows that Aarav is proficient not only in traditional subjects but also in the future of technology. Aarav's performance is an inspiration not only for his family but for all students who dare to dream big through their hard work.