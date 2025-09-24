- Home
Punjab & Sind Bank is recruiting for 190 vacancies, including Credit and Agriculture Manager roles, with salaries up to ₹93,960. Eligible candidates with a relevant degree can apply online. Don’t miss this central government banking job opportunity.
Central Government Job Opportunity at Punjab & Sind Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank is recruiting for Credit and Agriculture Manager positions, with 190 vacancies across the country. This central government opportunity is ideal for eligible candidates. Apply before October 10, 2025.
Vacancy and Educational Qualification Details
There are 130 Credit Manager and 60 Agriculture Manager vacancies. Credit Managers need a degree or CA/CMA/MBA. Agri Managers need a related degree. The monthly salary for both is ₹64,820 to ₹93,960.
Age Limit, Fees
To apply, you must be between 23 and 35. Age relaxation is available for SC/ST/OBC categories per government rules. The application fee is ₹100 for ST/SC/PwBD candidates and ₹850 for others.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected through a written test and an interview. The positions will be filled based on the Final Merit List. For more details, it's essential to read the official notification.