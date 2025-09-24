SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Date: The SBI Probationary Officer Mains Result 2025 is expected soon. Candidates can check their results on the official website sbi.co.in or sbi.bank.in once released. Get the latest updates here.

SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2025: Lakhs of candidates aspiring for a banking career are eagerly awaiting the SBI PO Mains Result 2025. While the State Bank of India has not yet declared the result of the main examination, it is expected to be announced soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official SBI websites sbi.co.in or sbi.bank.in. Although no official confirmation regarding the result date has been provided by SBI, media reports suggest that the announcement could be made shortly.

When was the SBI PO Mains exam held, what are the passing marks?

The SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 was conducted on September 13, 2025, in a fully online format. The examination carried a total of 250 marks, comprising two sections — objective and descriptive. The objective section was worth 200 marks with a duration of 3 hours, while the descriptive section carried 50 marks and was to be completed in 30 minutes. To qualify, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks in each section. There is a negative marking of one-fourth mark for every incorrect answer in the objective section. However, no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Which posts will be filled?

Through this recruitment drive, 541 Probationary Officer (PO) posts will be filled. This includes 500 regular posts and 41 backlog posts.

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: How to check the result?

After the result is released, follow the simple steps given below to check your marks-

Go to the official SBI website sbi.co.in or sbi.bank.in.

Click on the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.

Enter your roll number and password on the login page.

Click on submit and view the result on the screen.

Download the result and keep a hard copy safe for future reference.

After the result is released, all successful candidates will be called for an interview and Group Discussion (GD). After which the final merit list will be released.