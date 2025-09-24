Bihar TRE 4 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release district-wise vacancy details for TRE-4 2025 soon. Find out the expected exam dates and the latest updates on STET 2025 and teacher transfers.

BPSC TRE-4 Vacancy Details: There’s a major update on teacher recruitment in Bihar’s government schools. As per media reports, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to receive complete vacancy details for the upcoming Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) shortly. Education Minister Sunil Kumar, in a recent press conference, confirmed that data has been collected from nearly all districts. He also stressed that transparency and merit will be top priorities in the recruitment process. The vacancy details are expected to be submitted within the next five days, paving the way for the recruitment process to begin.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When will BPSC TRE-4 be held?

According to information, the BPSC TRE-4 exam could be conducted between December 16 and 19, 2025, this year. Candidates will have the opportunity to apply for approximately 26,000 to 27,000 positions this time.

STET 2025 and Candidate Protests

In the past few days, thousands of STET 2025 candidates protested in Patna. They demanded that the STET exam be conducted before TRE-4, so they could become eligible to be government teachers. Responding to this, the Education Minister said that the last date to apply for STET 2025 is September 27, 2025. The exam will be held between October 12 and 31, 2025, and the results are expected by November 16, 2025.

What the Education Minister said about Bihar teachers' transfers

The Education Minister also mentioned that by September 13, 2025, a total of 41,689 teachers had applied for transfers. Out of these, 24,600 teachers were transferred to one of their preferred districts. The remaining 17,000 teachers who did not get a transfer will get a second chance to select their preferred districts on the e-Shiksha Kosh portal between September 23 and 28.