IPS Officer Salary 2025: In India, the Indian Police Service (IPS) is among the most respected and responsible professions. It is not merely a job but a duty dedicated to maintaining law and order and ensuring the nation's safety. Many young aspirants dream of joining this elite service. Along with immense responsibility and prestige, IPS officers enjoy attractive salaries, allowances, and benefits. Here’s a detailed look at an IPS officer’s monthly salary, rank-wise pay structure, and the various perks that come with the role.

IPS Salary Structure

IPS officers are given a pay scale similar to the central government's civil services. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) or Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) appointed at the junior scale receives a monthly basic pay of approximately ₹56,100. As the officer's experience and rank increase, their salary also rises significantly. After the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of IPS officers is determined by the pay matrix system.

IPS Salary: Rank-wise Pay Scale

Deputy SP, ACP ₹56,100

Additional SP ₹67,700

Superintendent of Police (SP) ₹78,800

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) ₹1,31,000

Inspector General (IG) ₹1,44,200

Additional DGP (ADGP) ₹2,05,000

Director General of Police (DGP) ₹2,25,000

Allowances and Facilities for IPS Officers

IPS officers receive not just a basic salary but also various allowances and facilities that make it easier for them to fulfill their responsibilities.

Dearness Allowance (DA): The DA is increased from time to time according to the inflation rate. This keeps the officers' salaries balanced against the effects of inflation.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): HRA varies depending on the city of posting. It is highest in major cities (like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru).

Travel Allowance: Officers are given a travel allowance for official trips, which includes both domestic and international travel.

Medical Benefits: IPS officers and their families are provided with free treatment and medical facilities under government health schemes.

Security and Staff: Senior-rank IPS officers are provided with security personnel and personal staff to help them perform their duties effectively.

Additional Benefits: IPS officers are also given government housing, subsidies on electricity and water, concessions on telephone bills, and recreational facilities like clubs or gyms.