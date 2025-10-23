IFS Officer Salary: Find out how much an IFS officer earns and what facilities they receive. What are the package and benefits of foreign postings for officers working in India's prestigious Indian Foreign Service.

IFS Salary India 2025: Just like the IAS and IPS, the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is one of the most prestigious Group A services in India. What makes it unique is that its officers represent the country across the world. Let’s explore how much an IFS officer earns and the perks and benefits they enjoy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What is an IFS career?

IFS is a career where officers work in India's embassies and high commissions and represent the country abroad. To get this post, a candidate has to pass the Civil Services Exam. Due to foreign postings, officers also receive different allowances, which are called Special Foreign Allowance.

IFS Officer Salary Structure

An IFS officer's salary depends on their grade and posting. There is a difference in the salary of an officer posted in India and an officer posted abroad. Officers posted abroad receive a special allowance according to their country.

Junior Time Scale (Under Secretary): ₹15,600-₹39,100, Grade Pay ₹5,400

Senior Time Scale (Under Secretary): ₹15,600-₹39,100, Grade Pay ₹6,600

Junior Administrative Grade (Deputy Secretary): ₹15,600-₹39,100, Grade Pay ₹7,600

Selection Grade (Counselor Director): ₹37,400-₹67,000, Grade Pay ₹8,700

Super Time Scale (Joint Secretary): ₹37,400-₹67,000, Grade Pay ₹10,000

Maximum Salary of Foreign Secretary: ₹80,000-₹90,000 fixed

On foreign posting, this allowance can increase to lakhs. For example, if an IFS officer is posted in the USA, their monthly earnings with Special Foreign Allowances can be around ₹2.40 lakh.

What facilities do IFS officers get besides salary?

An IFS officer's career is not just limited to salary. This job comes with many premium facilities and benefits, including-

2 or 3 BHK house at government rates

Official car and commuting facility

Domestic staff and security guards

Medical treatment and healthcare

Free electricity and water

Phone call facility

Education and training opportunities abroad

Pension and other benefits after retirement

The post of an IFS officer is special not only for the excellent salary and allowances but also for the experience of representing the country abroad. It provides an opportunity to work in foreign countries, connect with high-level officials, and build a global network.