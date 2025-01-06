Mark your calendar: Rural Aptitude Test for Tamil Nadu school students on February 1

The Rural Aptitude Test (TRUST) for government school students, initially scheduled for December 14 and postponed due to rain, will now be held on February 1. This test aims to enhance learning abilities and offers a scholarship of Rs. 1000 per month for selected students.

The State Assessment Field Aptitude Test is conducted annually to enhance the learning abilities of government school students. 50 students from each district are selected and given Rs. 1000 per month for 4 years.

The test is conducted for students in rural areas, excluding Chennai, to assess their learning levels.

The TRUST exam is for 9th-grade students in government-recognized schools. Eligibility criteria include residing in rural areas and having a parental income below Rs. 1 lakh.

Applicants must have scored 50% in the 8th-grade final exam. The exam, initially scheduled for December 14th, was postponed due to heavy rainfall. The rescheduled date for the Tamil Nadu Rural Aptitude Test is February 1.

