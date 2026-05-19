‘I Reject Your Rejection’: Job Seeker’s Viral Email Wins Internet Applause
Normally, when a company sends a rejection email, candidates just stay quiet. But this time, one job seeker's reply has gone totally viral on social media, and it's epic.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Job Seeker Rejects Companys Rejection Email in Viral Post
A recent email that went viral on social media has grabbed everyone's attention. Usually, candidates stay quiet after getting a 'You are not selected' email. But this time, one job seeker's reply went massively viral online.
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Image Credit : Getty
Job Seeker Rejects Companys Rejection Email in Viral Post
The company sent an email saying, 'Another candidate has been selected for this position.' But the applicant's reply was something else! He started with, 'I am rejecting your rejection,' and hilariously added that for so long, only companies could reject candidates, but now it's the candidate's turn to reject the company.
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Image Credit : Getty
Job Seeker Rejects Companys Rejection Email in Viral Post
As soon as the email's screenshot went viral, thousands of people had a good laugh. Some users called it a 'real UNO reverse card moment,' while others commented that with this kind of confidence, he'll surely land a job at a much bigger company.
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Image Credit : Getty
Job Seeker Rejects Companys Rejection Email in Viral Post
Many people who are currently job hunting found this reply very relatable. They are tired of constant rejections, ghosting after interviews, and the overall stress. In the end, this hilarious reply to a standard rejection email has gone completely viral and is giving everyone on the internet a dose of pure entertainment.
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