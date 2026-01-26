IRCTC Recruitment 2026: 43 Vacancies, Interview-Based Selection, ₹30,000 Salary
IRCTC is offering a rare government job without a written exam. Apply for 43 Hospitality Monitor posts with a ₹30,000 salary through an interview-only selection process.
Job without a written test
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued an official notification announcing the recruitment of 43 Hospitality Monitor posts. The most attractive aspect of this recruitment is that candidates will be selected purely through an interview process, with no written examination involved. Eligible and interested youth should take advantage of this opportunity without delay.
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹30,000. Along with this fixed pay, they will also be entitled to additional allowances and benefits as per IRCTC norms. This recruitment can serve as an excellent career opportunity for individuals looking to build a future in the hospitality and tourism sector.
Applicants must have completed a relevant degree such as B.Sc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, BBA or MBA in Culinary Arts, B.Sc in Hotel Management and Catering Science, or MBA in Tourism and Hotel Management from a recognized institution. Apart from educational qualifications, candidates must also meet all other eligibility criteria specified by IRCTC in the official notification.
IRCTC Job Opportunity
The upper age limit for this post has been fixed at 27 years, and the age will be calculated as of 21 January 2026. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per government norms. Under these rules, SC/ST candidates will receive a relaxation of 5 years, OBC candidates 3 years, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) will be given an age relaxation of up to 10 years.
The interview process will be conducted across multiple cities. As per the schedule, interviews will take place in Bhopal on February 17, Mumbai on February 24, Goa (Porvorim) on February 27, and Ahmedabad on March 5. It has also been informed that candidates who are selected will be required to deposit a security amount of ₹25,000 prior to joining. For complete and detailed information, applicants are advised to carefully read the official IRCTC notification.
