The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued an official notification announcing the recruitment of 43 Hospitality Monitor posts. The most attractive aspect of this recruitment is that candidates will be selected purely through an interview process, with no written examination involved. Eligible and interested youth should take advantage of this opportunity without delay.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹30,000. Along with this fixed pay, they will also be entitled to additional allowances and benefits as per IRCTC norms. This recruitment can serve as an excellent career opportunity for individuals looking to build a future in the hospitality and tourism sector.

Applicants must have completed a relevant degree such as B.Sc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, BBA or MBA in Culinary Arts, B.Sc in Hotel Management and Catering Science, or MBA in Tourism and Hotel Management from a recognized institution. Apart from educational qualifications, candidates must also meet all other eligibility criteria specified by IRCTC in the official notification.