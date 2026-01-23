Free IIT Online Courses on SWAYAM: Learn In-Demand Skills from Home
SWAYAM offers free online courses from IITs in AI, Animation, Robotics, and more. Learn in-demand skills from home through this government initiative. Register now to start learning for free.
SWAYAM
Through the 'SWAYAM' platform, an initiative of the Indian Ministry of Education, various free online courses have been introduced for students and professionals.
Animation Course through SWAYAM
This 15-week course by BHU is for undergrad and postgrad students. It covers animation basics, modeling, texturing, lighting, and VFX. A great chance for film and gaming fans.
AI for Daily Productivity
This course by FLAME University teaches how to use AI to simplify daily tasks. It covers AI basics, Prompt Engineering, and using various AI tools to boost your efficiency.
C and C++ Programming
In this course by IIT Bombay, C and C++ are taught simply. It's designed for self-learning with 20 audio-video lessons. School and college students can join and benefit.
Robotics & Blockchain
IIT Kanpur's 'Advanced Robotics' course offers deep knowledge of robot design. Similarly, IIT Kharagpur's Blockchain course teaches cryptography and digital transactions.
Cloud Computing
This 12-week course by an IIT Kharagpur professor covers Cloud Architecture, Data Management, and Cloud Security, perfect for computer science students.
How to Apply?
Interested? Register at swayam.gov.in. Registrations started Jan 19. Courses are free, but a fee is required for the certificate exam.
