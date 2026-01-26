ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 49 Scientist/Engineer Posts; Salary up to ₹1.77 Lakh
ISRO SAC Recruitment 2026 offers 49 Scientist/Engineer posts with salaries up to ₹1.77 lakh. Check eligibility, age limit, application fees, and steps to apply for ISRO jobs.
ISRO Recruitment 2026
Great news for job seekers! ISRO has announced 49 Scientist/Engineer vacancies at its Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad. The entire application process is online.
Application Date Details
Apply online from 23-01-2026 to 12-02-2026 at sac.gov.in. Must have a Ph.D, ME, M.Tech, M.Sc, BE, B.Tech, or B.Sc. Additional qualifications may apply based on the role.
Vacancies + Salary
45 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' posts. Salary: SC: ₹56,100-₹1,77,500; SD: ₹67,100-₹2,08,700. Age limit: 18-35 as of 12-02-2026. Age relaxation for reserved categories applies.
ISRO SAC Vacancies 2026
Selection: Written test, personal interview, and document verification. Application Fee: Gen/OBC/EWS: ₹750; SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen: ₹250; SD: Free.
ISRO Application Fee Details
First, register on the official site. Log in, fill the form, and upload documents. Pay the fee online and submit. Don't forget to print a copy for your records.
