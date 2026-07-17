World's Most Expensive School: Annual Fees Higher Than the Cost of an Indian Luxury Home
Do you know which is the most expensive school in the world? Can you guess how much parents have to shell out for the fees? And what makes this school so ridiculously costly? Let's find out.
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Ever heard of a school like this?
Parents today are struggling to pay school fees, which run into lakhs even for nursery. But can you imagine a school where the fee is over a crore? Yes, such a place exists! Let's take a look at the world's most expensive school, where it is, and why its fees are sky-high.
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Where is this expensive school located?
The world's most expensive school is in Switzerland. It's a boarding school called Institut Le Rosey, founded way back in 1880. The annual fee here is a whopping ₹1.3 crore to ₹1.5 crore. Only children from royal families, billionaires, and top business tycoons study here. This fee covers everything—tuition, hostel, food, sports, and other special training.
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What's so special about this school?
This school doesn't have large classes of 30-40 students like we see here. Teachers give personal attention to every student, focusing on all subjects. They also give equal importance to music and sports. The school has two campuses—one for summer and another for winter. Getting admission isn't easy; it's not just about money. Students must pass a talent test. The world's best teachers work here, and the facilities are top-notch, which explains the massive fee.
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