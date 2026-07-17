3 3 Image Credit : Chat GPT

What's so special about this school?

This school doesn't have large classes of 30-40 students like we see here. Teachers give personal attention to every student, focusing on all subjects. They also give equal importance to music and sports. The school has two campuses—one for summer and another for winter. Getting admission isn't easy; it's not just about money. Students must pass a talent test. The world's best teachers work here, and the facilities are top-notch, which explains the massive fee.