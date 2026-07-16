BJP leader Madhavi Latha demanded a probe into a Hyderabad school where a Hindu student was asked to recite the Kalma. The teacher was fired, but the BJP alleges a wider conspiracy and wants action against the school's management.

Calling the controversy "bigger than a teacher's mistake," BJP leader Madhavi Latha on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation into a private school in Hyderabad after a Hindu student was allegedly asked to memorise and recite the Kalma as homework, saying the issue raised serious constitutional and institutional questions.

The controversy erupted after a primary teacher at a private school in Hyderabad's Sayeedabad area allegedly asked students to recite the Kalma and Surah Fatiha as part of a homework assignment. Following complaints from the parents of the lone Hindu student in the class, the school terminated the teacher's services and permanently barred her from future employment within the institution.

BJP Alleges 'Bigger Conspiracy'

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Madhavi Latha alleged that the matter extended beyond the actions of an individual teacher. "This is not the issue of religion. It is the matter of conspiracy. This is a bigger issue. What is the school 'Success' is of? Who are the management? Who are the trustees? What are they up to? What is the thought process? Who are they being funded by, and whom are they funding? It's time that an investigation be done very, very clearly," Latha said.

She also questioned why elected representatives and education authorities had not reacted to the incident. "The child was allegedly forced to read Kalma, and when the issue came to light, the management removed a poor teacher whose livelihood depended on that job. Why are the local MLA, Hyderabad MP, Education Minister and education authorities silent?" she asked.

Senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao also demanded action against the school management, alleging that the matter could not be treated as an isolated incident. "This is a serious issue where the government must step in without resorting to appeasement and take action against the management of the school. The termination of the teacher is not sufficient. The government should take action against the school management," Rao said.

Religious and Political Leaders React

Meanwhile, All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi criticised the alleged assignment, saying such actions unnecessarily fuel communal tensions. "These are actions that fuel unnecessary hatred. The question is: why would you make someone who is not a Muslim recite verses from the Quran, the words of the Azan or the Kalma? I believe such things are done intentionally to gain TV limelight and stay in the news for a few days," Rashidi said.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan said he was not fully aware of all the details but noted that the school had already acted against the teacher. "Based on what I've learnt, a teacher assigned homework to a student, which led to an issue. Subsequently, the school administration confirmed the teacher's termination and requested that the matter not be viewed through a Hindu-Muslim lens but be handled peacefully, noting that appropriate action is being taken," Pathan said.

Police Confirm Details, Take Preventive Action

According to Hyderabad Police, the class comprised 25 students, including one Hindu student. The teacher allegedly instructed the entire class to recite the Kalma and Surah Fatiha as part of daily homework, prompting the Hindu student's parents to approach both the school management and the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Charminar Zone) Khare Kiran Prabhakar said the assignment violated both education policy and the school's internal policy. He said the school management had terminated the teacher, the parents had expressed satisfaction with the action taken, and no formal complaint had been registered. Police also took more than 30 people into preventive custody after protests near the school and appealed to the public not to spread rumours or communal hatred. (ANI)