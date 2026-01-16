RRB Recruitment 2026: Massive Hiring for 10th Pass; Apply Now for 22,000 Vacancies
Indian Railways is launching a major recruitment drive in 2026, offering 22,000 government jobs for candidates with a 10th-grade qualification. A golden opportunity for youth seeking railway careers.
Huge job openings in Indian Railways
A huge announcement for youth seeking a stable job in Indian Railways. The RRB will fill 22,000 Group D posts. Online applications start Jan 20, 2026, and end Feb 20, 2026.
Key information regarding railway job recruitment
Total Vacancies: Approx. 22,000 (Group D). Notification No: CEN 09/2025. Starting Salary: Rs. 18,000 + allowances. Jobs include Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and more.
Educational qualifications and age limit
1. Qualification: Must have passed 10th grade or hold an ITI certificate.
2. Age Limit: 18 to 33 years as of Jan 1, 2026.
3. Age Relaxation: For SC/ST, OBC, and PwD.
Post-wise vacancies
• Track Maintainer: 11,000 • Pointsman (B): 5,000
• Signal & Telecom Assistant (S&T): 1,500
• Carriage & Wagon Assistant (C&W): 1,000
• Other technical jobs: 3,500
Selection Process
Candidates are selected based on three stages:
1. Computer-Based Test (CBT).
2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
3. Certificate Verification for final selection.
Written exam in Telugu
The written test is in 13 regional languages, including Telugu. This means students can write the exam in their native tongue. Exam centers are available in Telugu states.
Application Process
Apply only via the official site rrbsecunderabad.gov.in. Postal applications are not accepted. To avoid last-minute tech issues, apply well before the Feb 20 deadline.
