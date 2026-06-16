4 6 Image Credit : twitter

How is the registration process?

The entire registration happens on the Blinkit Delivery Partner App. First, download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and give it location and notification permissions. Next, choose your preferred language and enter your mobile number. You'll get an OTP to verify it. After that, you need to enter details like your vehicle type, the city you want to work in, and whether you want to work part-time or full-time. You then select a store you want to be assigned to. Finally, you'll enter your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details to complete the verification.