How to Join Blinkit as a Delivery Partner: Eligibility, Application Steps & Salary Inside
Blinkit is one of India's fastest-growing quick commerce companies, and thousands of people work as its delivery partners. If you also want to join as a Blinkit driver partner, let's check out the eligibility criteria and what you need to get started
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Benefits of joining as a Blinkit delivery partner
The biggest plus of working as a Blinkit delivery partner is the freedom with your work hours. You don't have to work a fixed shift. You can choose to work part-time or full-time, whenever it suits you. This makes it a great option for students or anyone looking for extra income. Plus, Blinkit pays weekly, so you get your money fast. The company also provides accident and medical insurance for your safety. You can even earn extra incentives for completing more deliveries, especially during peak hours.
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What are the eligibility criteria for a delivery partner?
To become a Blinkit delivery partner, you need to meet some basic requirements. First, you must be at least 18 years old. You'll also need your own two-wheeler for deliveries and a smartphone with an internet connection, as all orders are managed through the app. A bank account is also mandatory for receiving payments. The good news is, you don't need any prior delivery experience. Blinkit provides training for new joiners, so even freshers can apply.
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Documents required for registration
You need to submit a few important documents during the Blinkit partner registration. Make sure you have your valid driving license, the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC), and insurance papers. You will also need your PAN card and Aadhaar card for identity verification. Finally, keep your bank account details handy. The company verifies these documents, so it's best to have everything ready beforehand.
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How is the registration process?
The entire registration happens on the Blinkit Delivery Partner App. First, download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and give it location and notification permissions. Next, choose your preferred language and enter your mobile number. You'll get an OTP to verify it. After that, you need to enter details like your vehicle type, the city you want to work in, and whether you want to work part-time or full-time. You then select a store you want to be assigned to. Finally, you'll enter your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details to complete the verification.
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Image Credit : Getty
Verification, training, and job start
In the final stage, you'll complete an Aadhaar OTP verification, PAN card validation, and bank account confirmation. You also have to upload a clear selfie. After paying a processing fee set by the company and agreeing to the terms, you'll enter your vehicle and nominee details. Then, you must attend a training session that covers the delivery process, app usage, payments, and incentives. The online verification usually takes 3 to 6 hours. After that, you just need to visit the store manager for a final offline verification with your ID card, and you can start working immediately.
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Image Credit : X-@letsblinkit
How much is the income?
Your earnings as a Blinkit delivery partner depend on several factors, like how many hours you work, the number of orders you deliver, and the distance covered. You get paid for every order, and there are special incentives for working during peak hours. Since the company pays weekly, you can get a steady income. On average, a delivery partner can earn at least Rs. 500 per day.
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