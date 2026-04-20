Dinesh Mahant Thakordas, a 66-year-old retired clerk, has gained social media attention for working as a Blinkit delivery partner. Despite being financially secure, he chose this job to stay active and uses his earnings to fund his passion for travelling, a decision that has inspired many online.

Social media users are taking notice of retired clerk Dinesh Mahant Thakordas, 66, for his role as a Blinkit delivery partner. People are reacting with both admiration and alarm as details of his post-retirement lifestyle go public. After 26 years of employment with a life insurance firm, Dinesh had already established a steady and safe existence. He has previously raised three children, all of whom are already settled, and he has no pressing financial commitments.

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But instead of quitting his job after retirement, he decided to take on a new position. When Dinesh saw a Blinkit delivery partner in his area, he decided to become one. What started out as curiosity eventually developed into a routine. He has made 10,220 deliveries in the last two years.

What Does His Day Look Like?

He follows a certain routine every day. He arrives at the company's local "dark store" at 6:00 am after starting his day at 5:00 am. His ideal shift lasts until around 11:30 am, at which point he chooses whether to finish the day or continue. He disclosed that he sets aside a portion of his salary for travel, using it to explore new states, towns, and even nations.

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These earnings also serve a fascinating purpose. "Every rupee he earns goes toward travelling to new cities, states, and countries-something he hopes to continue doing for as long as possible."

How Did Social Media React?

The internet was quick to react to the story. One user wrote, "Living life on your own terms has no age limit. Dinesh Mahant Thakordas is proof."

Another added, “Once you stop staying active, especially after retirement, your body can start developing issues. That's why it's important to keep yourself engaged and busy, even later in life.”

A person said, “Truly great and beautiful, people like him are a motivation to me to move forward.”

“I am also a senior citizen, I get up early and work from 8.00 am to anytime in my own factory. I enjoy my work and work makes me stronger,” a person resonated with the hard work and shared their take on this.

A social media user praised him, saying, “It's great that even after retirement, he is choosing an active lifestyle. I hope the working conditions are good.”