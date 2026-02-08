Infobesity: Why Information Overload Is Dangerous for the Brain
Feeding too much information to the brain is very dangerous. It leads to a condition called infobesity. In today’s digital world, most people are unknowingly suffering from this growing problem of information overload. Learn more about it.
Don't Overload Your Brain
In the digital age, we're constantly fed info from social media, tiring our brains. It's hard to tell fact from fiction. This is 'Infobesity,' and it makes us easy prey for scams.
The Lesson Mom Taught
My mom taught me to think critically. A man claimed he was robbed, and my dad gave him money. Mom questioned why he came to our village, 10km away. That lesson stuck with me.
Critical Thinking is Necessary...
A news story about a girl's suicide over her mom's loneliness seems off. Why not marry someone who'd let her mom live with them? The story doesn't add up. This is critical thinking.
No to Sensationalism
Sensational news leads to cooked-up stories and negativity. Constantly feeding your brain with this toxic content poisons your mind and life. Focus on good content, not negativity.
Teach These to Your Children
Teach kids critical thinking. Limit phone use for everyone. Encourage reading to boost creativity. Discuss current events and foster common sense, social, and emotional skills.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.