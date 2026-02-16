- Home
At AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Info Edge founder said AI is improving productivity not replacing workers. He urged to learn practical AI tools to stay competitive. Ex-HCL Technologies CEO said AI may affect half of jobs but create equal opportunities.
AI boosting productivity, not replacing workers: Industry leaders
At the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge, said artificial intelligence is not taking away jobs at present but is helping companies work faster and more efficiently. He urged young professionals to learn practical AI tools so they remain relevant in the workplace.
#WATCH | Delhi | On AI Summit, Sanjeev Bhikchandani, Founder, InfoEdge, says," AI is both a threat and an opportunity. Some jobs will be lost, and many will be created. The way forward is to upskill and learn AI platforms. To have this AI Summit here is very good as it brings… pic.twitter.com/6cdmBHvpOg
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026
Speaking during a session on the future of employability, he explained that companies are using AI mainly to improve productivity and to reach customers who were earlier too costly to serve.
How AI is helping businesses serve more customers
Bikhchandani gave a business example to explain how AI is being used. Many companies have thousands of small customers who pay very little. Hiring staff to call or manage them is often too expensive. But AI-powered voice bots can now contact such customers automatically. These tools can speak in a natural voice and handle large volumes of calls without increasing staff numbers.
He said this allows companies to serve an underserved market segment without removing employees. According to him, AI is currently helping organisations do work that was earlier not possible due to cost limits.
Message to young professionals
Bikhchandani advised young people not to worry about building complex AI systems or large language models. Instead, he encouraged them to learn useful AI tools that can improve daily work. He said those who adopt AI quickly will gain an advantage because many senior professionals may take longer to adapt to new technologies.
His message was simple: focus on your own career and learn how AI can help you perform tasks better and faster.
Mixed views on job impact
At the same event, Vineet Nayyar, former chief executive of HCL Technologies, said AI will significantly change the job market. He estimated that AI could affect around half of existing jobs but may also create an equal number of new employment opportunities.
At #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, Delhi, Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman & CEO of Sampark Foundation and former CEO of HCL Technologies, highlighted a critical AI-era question: how India can create jobs, build world-class LLMs, and safeguard its data advantage.@AshwiniVaishnawpic.twitter.com/ckyKA6qaU7
— Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) February 16, 2026
Industry experts at the summit discussed how new technologies often replace some tasks while also creating new roles that require different skills.
Global participation at the summit
The AI Impact Summit 2026 has brought together leaders from more than 20 countries. Among those attending are Emmanuel Macron, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and Antonio Guterres. The event focuses on how artificial intelligence is shaping economies, employment and global cooperation.
Wider message from the discussions
Speakers at the summit stressed that technology change is ongoing and workers must adapt. Instead of fearing job loss, professionals were encouraged to improve their skills and understand how AI tools can support their work.
The discussions highlighted a key idea: the future of employment will depend not only on technology itself but also on how people learn to use it.
India hosts global AI summit with record participation
India is hosting the five day AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, bringing together world leaders, startups, innovators and researchers from around the globe. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada described the gathering as a historic moment for the country’s technology journey. He said the world is closely watching the outcomes of discussions taking place at the summit. Delegations include ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives and international organisations.
The event is the fourth global AI summit after earlier editions in the United Kingdom, South Korea and France. According to organisers, participants from about one hundred countries are attending. The summit aims to discuss artificial intelligence’s impact on economies, governance and employment, while also strengthening global cooperation and innovation partnerships across sectors for future development.
Leaders call it the 'Maha Kumbh' of artificial intelligence
Minister Jitin Prasada compared the event to the great gathering at Prayagraj, calling it a 'Maha Kumbh' of artificial intelligence because of its scale and global participation. The reference highlights India’s ambition to become a major hub for emerging technologies. Technology leaders including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman are expected to attend, along with representatives from around twenty countries such as Brazil and France.
#WATCH | Delhi: On India AI Impact Summit 2026, Union MoS Jitin Prasada says, "...This is one of the first times that a country from the Global South is hosting and the whole Global South and the whole world...It's AI not only for India but also for the world. We will cater and… pic.twitter.com/ltdkIMxMDV
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026
The summit runs from February 16 to 20 and focuses on innovation, research and real world AI applications. Officials said the platform allows startups, scientists and policymakers to share ideas and shape future technology policies. By hosting the summit, India aims to strengthen its global standing in digital innovation and position itself at the centre of international artificial intelligence development efforts.
AI will change how work is structured
At an event of the Confederation of Indian Industry during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said artificial intelligence will reshape jobs by breaking them into smaller task-based parts rather than eliminating employment. He explained that a job is a bundle of tasks, and AI will handle specific tasks, making workers more productive instead of replacing them.
Continuous learning is essential
Chandok stressed that workers must keep learning AI skills to remain relevant. He described AI as different from earlier technologies because it allows humanity to “manufacture intelligence” at scale. He noted that AI models have improved rapidly since the ChatGPT moment about three years ago, with capabilities advancing faster than expected.
India's growing AI adoption
He said India is at a major turning point similar to its expansion of Aadhaar and Unified Payments Interface. According to Microsoft research, 92% of India’s knowledge workers use AI, and 77% use it daily. Around 59% of businesses are exploring AI agents that can act as digital teammates.
Economic impact and infrastructure push
Chandok said AI will shift business models away from hourly billing toward outcome-based work. Microsoft plans to invest USD 17.5 billion to expand data centres in India. He added that policy support, infrastructure investment and nationwide skilling will be key to ensuring AI drives inclusive growth and national transformation.
(With inputs from agencies)
