Bikhchandani advised young people not to worry about building complex AI systems or large language models. Instead, he encouraged them to learn useful AI tools that can improve daily work. He said those who adopt AI quickly will gain an advantage because many senior professionals may take longer to adapt to new technologies.

His message was simple: focus on your own career and learn how AI can help you perform tasks better and faster.

Mixed views on job impact

At the same event, Vineet Nayyar, former chief executive of HCL Technologies, said AI will significantly change the job market. He estimated that AI could affect around half of existing jobs but may also create an equal number of new employment opportunities.

At #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, Delhi, Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman & CEO of Sampark Foundation and former CEO of HCL Technologies, highlighted a critical AI-era question: how India can create jobs, build world-class LLMs, and safeguard its data advantage.

Industry experts at the summit discussed how new technologies often replace some tasks while also creating new roles that require different skills.