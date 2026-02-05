Planning to Study Abroad? 5 Things Every Student Must Know Before Applying
Planning to study abroad? Experts share 5 golden tips to avoid fraud. Understand finances, visa rules, work limits, culture shock, and job ROI before choosing the US, UK, or Canada. Make an informed decision.
Studying Abroad: Dream vs. Reality
Many Indian students dream of studying in the US, UK, or Canada. But without proper planning, many face financial issues or return early. Here are 5 key things to consider for a successful trip.
1. Budget and Hidden Costs (Financial Planning)
Don't just budget for tuition. Living costs like housing, food, and insurance are high. Be aware of currency fluctuations. It's wise to have 6 months of living expenses saved up.
2. Visa & Immigration Laws
Visa rules change often. Understand the post-study work visa options clearly. Countries like Canada and the UK have recently tightened rules, so check the latest updates before you apply.
3. Part-time Work Opportunities
Many hope to work while studying, but most countries limit student work hours, often to 20 hours/week. This income is only for pocket money, not enough to cover full tuition fees.
4. Culture & Language
Think about if the new country's climate, food, and culture will suit you. Local accents can be tricky, and things like cold weather or loneliness can cause stress. Be prepared for it.
5. Course Value and Job Prospects (ROI)
Consider the return on investment (ROI). Will you get a job after spending so much? Some colleges aren't accredited. Research if your chosen field has good future job prospects.
Conclusion
Studying abroad is a huge investment. Don't go just because your friends are. Analyze the factors mentioned above and make an informed decision.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.