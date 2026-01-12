How IAS Officer Krishna Teja Achieved AIR 66 After Three UPSC Failures
Telugu IAS officer Krishna Teja overcame three UPSC exam failures, using feedback from rivals to improve. He secured 66th rank in 2014 and, as Thrissur Collector, helped 609 orphans, gaining national recognition.
IAS Krishna Teja's Journey
While most people credit family and friends for their success, young Telugu IAS officer Krishna Teja shows that even one’s enemies can play a crucial role in achieving it.
Krishna Teja's success
Krishna Teja, hailing from Chilakaluripeta, was a bright student but failed the Civil Services exam three times. Just as he was about to take an IT job, his enemies’ criticisms made him rethink his approach and give it another attempt.
IAS Krishna Teja learned lessons from his competitors
His competitors highlighted three key flaws: poor handwriting, answering in points rather than essays, and being too direct in interviews instead of diplomatic. These criticisms served as important eye-openers.
Krishna Teja turned negatives into positives
Krishna Teja believes his enemies did him a great favour. He says one should seek friends’ advice on strengths and enemies’ feedback on weaknesses. Confronting and overcoming these flaws helped him achieve IAS success.
How did he get noticed by Pawan Kalyan?
After three attempts, Krishna Teja secured the 66th rank in the 2014 UPSC exam. As Thrissur Collector, he helped 609 orphans, earning national recognition and even drawing the attention of Pawan Kalyan.
