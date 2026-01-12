Studying in 11th or 12th? Central Government Offers Free Online Courses on SWAYAM
The central government's 'SWAYAM' platform offers free online courses for 11th and 12th-grade students. Register by Feb 20, 2026, learn via video lessons and self-assessment tests, and earn a certificate.
'SWAYAM' Online Course
The government's SWAYAM platform has launched free online courses (MOOCs) for 11th and 12th graders. Courses are available in science, arts, and commerce streams.
Who can join?
• 11th/12th graders, teachers, and parents can join.
• Apply by Feb 20, 2026.
• Duration: 24 weeks.
• Features include video lessons, notes, and self-assessment tests.
How to register?
To join these free courses, follow these steps:
Website: Go to swayam.gov.in and register.
Course Selection: Pick your favourite course and 'Enroll' for free.
How can you learn?
Videos: Learn lessons through videos and complete the exercises.
Certificate: Pass the final exam to get a certificate.
Designed by top educators, this is a great chance to deepen your subject knowledge.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.