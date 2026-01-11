Career Boom Ahead! These US Jobs Will Be in Highest Demand in 2026
LinkedIn's 'Jobs on the Rise' 2026 report details how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the job market. While new roles like AI Engineer and Consultant are emerging, many employees are anxious about the future.
Work Environment
The job market is changing fast, especially with AI reshaping careers. LinkedIn's 2026 'Jobs on the Rise' report reveals surprising details about today's work environment.
Key Statistics
• 56% of employees globally plan to change jobs this year.
• 76% feel unprepared for future demands.
• AI is now the main force driving the entire job market.
4 Key AI Jobs Growing at Lightning Speed
1. AI Engineers build predictive models.
2. AI Consultants guide firms on tech use.
3. Data Annotators clean data for AI.
4. AI/ML Researchers create new algorithms.
Sectors Growing Beyond Tech
Despite AI's rise, demand for roles like New Home Sales Specialists is growing. The housing and construction sectors are booming in cities like Houston and Dallas.
The Independent Route
Due to job insecurity, many professionals are now moving away from relying on companies and are turning towards consulting, freelancing, and self-employment.
Ready for Change?
While opportunities grow, employees wonder if they're ready for the change. The report confirms that adapting to tech, not just a degree, will secure future employment.
