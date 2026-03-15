Kids just love to play, right? Many companies get this and are using 'gamification' in their apps. For example, a child can move to a new level by solving a math puzzle or get virtual gifts for learning a new language. This really gets them excited to learn. The most popular apps in 2026 will automatically adjust lessons to a child's own learning speed and interests. So, if a child is struggling with a topic, the app gives them extra practice to catch up.

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