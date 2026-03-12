Google Fellowship 2026 Opens Applications, Stipend Up to Rs 10 Lakh | Check Details
Google has just announced its Public Policy Fellowship for 2026. If you get selected for this internship, you could earn a stipend of up to Rs 10 lakh! Here are all the details on who can apply and what the last date is.
Image Credit : Getty
Google Internship 2026
Many students dream of working at Google, one of the world's top tech companies. Google has now announced its Public Policy Fellowship/Internship for 2026, making this dream a real possibility. This program gives students hands-on experience with global issues related to internet and tech policy. You'll work with public interest groups, making it a great chance to get practical experience.
Image Credit : Google
Internship opportunity for students
The best part of this internship is the high stipend. Selected candidates can earn up to $12,000, which is about Rs 10 lakh. This is why so many students from around the world are keen to join. It's important to know that this internship is based in Washington D.C., USA.
Image Credit : Getty
Google Job Opportunity
Let's talk about who can apply. Students pursuing UG, PG, and PhD degrees are all eligible. It doesn't matter if you are a full-time or part-time student. Applicants must be at least 18 years old by January 1, 2026. You should also have a keen interest in internet and technology policy. Good research, writing, and communication skills are also very important.
Image Credit : Getty
What is the application process?
There's one major condition: applicants must have legal permission to work in the United States. Google has clearly stated that it will not help with getting a visa. So, only students who meet this requirement can apply for this internship.
Image Credit : Getty
Up to Rs 10 lakh stipend
Here are the stipend details. Full-time interns working 40 hours a week will get about $12,000 (Rs 10 lakh). Part-time interns working 20 hours a week will get around $6,000 (Rs 5 lakh). The last date to apply for this internship is April 9, 2026, at 12 PM. If you're interested, you can apply online through Google's official career portal.
