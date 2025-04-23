5 part-time job ideas while preparing for UPSC exams
Preparing for the UPSC exam is demanding and expensive. Coaching, books, rent, and food all require money. Lack of funds can add stress, but don't worry. Discover 5 quick ways to earn while you study.
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 11:30 AM
1 Min read
1. Become an Online Tutor
If you excel in a subject like Polity, History, or Maths, you can tutor students online. Websites like Vedantu, Chegg, and Unacademy often need tutors. You can earn well by dedicating 1-2 hours a day.
2. Earn Through Freelancing
If you have skills in content writing, design, or data entry, you can find work on websites like Fiverr, Upwork, or Freelancer. You can manage these tasks according to your schedule.
3. Start a YouTube Channel or Blog
If you're knowledgeable about topics like UPSC tips, current affairs, or general knowledge, start a YouTube channel or blog. It takes time initially, but you can earn through AdSense and sponsorships later.
4. Sell E-books or Notes
Convert your well-prepared notes into digital PDFs and sell them. Students often purchase study materials on platforms like Telegram, Instagram, or Gumroad.
5. Take Up a Part-Time Job (Work From Home)
Many companies offer part-time work-from-home jobs like customer support, social media handling, or data research. This can provide a fixed monthly income.
