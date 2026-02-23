Easily Score 90+ in CBSE Class 12 Accountancy: Last-Minute Revision Tips for Board Exam
As CBSE Class 12 exams near, Accountancy is a key subject for Commerce students. Unlike other subjects, it requires logical thinking, practice, and clear presentation skills.
Exam structure and mark distribution
The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy theory exam is for 80 marks, split into two parts. Part A (60 marks) covers Partnership Firms and Companies. Part B (20 marks) is on Financial Statement Analysis.
Important topics to focus on
Past papers show recurring topics. In Part A, focus on profit/loss appropriation, goodwill, and journal entries. In Part B, practice Ratio Analysis and Comparative Statements well.
Experts' tips for high scores
Accountancy is about understanding, not just memorizing formulas. Grasp the logic behind journal entries. Practice solved problems first, then move on to unsolved and sample papers.
Answering method and time management
Present answers neatly. Always show 'Working Notes' for partial credit. Start with easy questions to save time. Double-check totals to avoid simple errors. Stay calm and practice.
