UGC Releases List of 32 Fake Universities in India; Delhi Tops the List
The UGC has released a list of 32 fake universities operating across India, with Delhi having the highest number. Students are warned to check this list before applying.
Heads up, students! The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a new notice in February 2026, officially listing 32 fake universities operating illegally nationwide.
Delhi tops the list of fake universities
Shockingly, India's capital, Delhi, tops the UGC's list with 12 fake universities. These bogus institutions used catchy names to trick students.
New states added to the list
Following Delhi, many fake universities were found in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh are new to the list.
Fake degrees are not valid for employment
The UGC has made it clear: degrees from these 32 fake universities are not legally recognized. You can't use them for jobs or further studies. Only approved institutions can award degrees.
Recommendation for legal action
The UGC is pushing state governments to take legal action against these fake institutions. Before applying, students should always check the UGC website to verify a university's status.
