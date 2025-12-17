English

JEE Main 2026 Preparation: Last 30 Days Strategy to Crack the Exam

Only 1 Month Left for JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 is very close. The Session 1 exam will be held between January 20 and January 30. With about a month left, this is the time that can either make or break your rank.

JEE Main 2026 Foolproof Preparation Strategy

Now is the time for smart preparation, proper planning, and self-belief. Learn the most effective and foolproof preparation strategy for the last month of JEE Main 2026.

Leave New Topics, Focus Only on Revision Now

Opening new books or starting new chapters in the last month can be the biggest mistake. At this time, you should only study what you have already covered.

Focus on High-Weightage Topics

Questions from topics like Calculus in Maths, Modern Physics in Physics, and Organic in Chemistry appear every year. Strengthen these topics.

Short Notes Will Be Very Useful

Keep thick books aside now. Revise only from your self-made short notes, formula sheets, and mind maps.

Don't Ignore Chemistry

This can be the highest-scoring subject. Especially for Inorganic and Organic chemistry, read the NCERT line-by-line.

Mock Tests Will Help in Achieving a Good Rank

Mock tests are the biggest key this month. Take a full-length test every other day; this will automatically improve your time management.

Analyzing the Paper is More Important Than Taking It

Spend at least 2 hours understanding why you made mistakes after a test. Note down your errors, weak topics, and tricky questions. Work on improving them.

Skip Questions You're Stuck On Immediately

First, attempt the questions you are fully confident about. Getting stuck on difficult questions and losing easy marks can be costly.

Take Full Care of Your Health and Mindset

Getting 7-8 hours of sleep daily is essential. A tired mind cannot understand questions properly. Do yoga or stretching. Stay away from junk food and negative thoughts.

Believe in Yourself

What you have studied is enough. In the final moments, there is no need to be scared, but to believe in yourself.

